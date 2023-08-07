Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the final result for recruitment to the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department today, August 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the results on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aimed to fill a total of 24 vacancies in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department of the Assam Public Service Commission (Advt No 19/2022).

The interview for the posts was conducted by the Commission on August 4 and 5. Based on merit, 18 candidates have been shortlisted for the vacancies.

Steps to download APSC Inspector results 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Advt No 19/2022 Click on the result link The result for APSC Inspector posts will appear on screen Check, download and take a printout for future reference

