Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited online application from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Supervisor, General Manager, Deputy Superintendent and others. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies till August 18, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 122 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 need to be paid by the applicants belonging to General (UR), EWS and OBC (NCL) categories. Applicants belonging to SC/ST/PwBD and Female categories and internal UCIL candidates are exempted from payment of any application fees.

Application Process

Interested candidates may apply by filling an ‘Application Form’ in the format available on the official website www.uraniumcorp.in.

Typed ‘Application Form’ in the prescribed format as mentioned above, giving full details along with a recent passport size photograph, self-attested copies of matriculation certificate for proof of date of birth and all other relevant documents such as Educational qualifications, Experience, Caste certificate, Income Certificate Medical Certificate in respect of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs) and acknowledgement copy towards payment of fees of Rs.500/- as applicable, should reach to the General Manager (Instrumentation/Personnel & IRs./Corporate Planning) at the postal address given below on or before August 18, 2023:

General Manager (Instrumentation/Personnel & IRs./Corporate Planning) Uranium Corporation of India Limited, (A Government of India Enterprise) P.O. Jaduguda Mines, Distt.- Singhbhum East, JHARKHAND-832 102.

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will be called for Written Test/ Group Discussion/ Personal Interview, as applicable. Decision of UCIL shall be final in this regard.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.