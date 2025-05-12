We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

All Indian military bases and defence systems are fully operational and are “ready to undertake any future missions” if needed, said the Indian armed forces.

While India’s fight was against terrorists, and not with the Pakistani military, the Pakistani armed forces “chose to intervene…which compelled us to respond in kind”, said Air Marshal AK Bharti.

The comments came hours before the director general of military operations of India and Pakistan held talks, which were originally scheduled to take place at 12 pm. Read more here.

Thirty-two Indian airports were reopened for civilian air traffic after having been closed on May 7 amid escalating military tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. These airports, in the northern and north-western parts of the country, had been ordered to close till May 15.

They included Srinagar, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu and Leh and Ludhiana.

IndiGo said that it will “progressively commence operations” at the airports being reopened. “As services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments…” said the airline.

The airports were reopened after a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan on Saturday to put an end to four days of conflict. Read on.

The United States and China agreed to suspend tariffs on each other’s goods for 90 days. This is viewed as a major de-escalation of trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the two countries had agreed that the tariffs would come down by more than 100 percentage points to 10%.

On April 9, hours after the so-called reciprocal levies on imports imposed by the US on several countries took effect, President Donald Trump had reduced the tariff rates for most countries to 10% for a three-month period to provide time for trade negotiations. However, Washington had increased tariffs on China to 125% at the time.

The US president had at the time cited the alleged “lack of respect” Beijing had shown to the global markets for further increasing tariffs on imports from China. Read more here.

The National Commission for Women condemned the “reprehensible online abuse” faced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family after he announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to halt the conflict.

Misri’s announcement on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to stop firing at each other and his statement that Islamabad had violated the ceasefire angered some Indians, who believed that the conflict should continue.

Several social media users abused Misri. Abusive messages were also directed at the foreign secretary’s daughter, with several users criticising her for providing legal aid to Rohingya refugees. Some users disclosed Misri’s phone number and those of his family members.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said that sharing the contact details of Misri’s daughter was a “serious breach of privacy which puts her safety at risk”. Read on.