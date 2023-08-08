Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the interview stage of the UP Judicial Services, Civil Judges (Junior Division) Main Exam 2022 today, August 8. Candidates who qualified for the interview can download their call letters from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Civil Judge Main exam was conducted on May 23, 24, and 25 for a total of 3019 candidates. The Civil Judge Main exam result was declared on August 1, and a total of 959 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round. The interview stage will commence on August 16 and will be conducted till August 28.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 Civil Judge vacancies.

Here’s the UPPSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022.

Steps to download UP Judiciary Mains 2022 result



Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click the admit card link for UP Judiciary Mains Interviews Key in your registration details and login UPPSC Civil Judge Main interview call letters will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UP Civil Judge call letters 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.