Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has deferred the online application commencement date for the Jharkhand Trained Primary Teacher Combined Competitive Examination 2023 today, August 8. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in from August 16 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is September 15, 2023. Earlier, the application process was due to commence on August 8.

Applicants will be able to make changes from September 21 to 23, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26001 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the JSSC JPSAACCE-2023 deferment notice.

The JSSC has also changed the name of the examination from JPSTAACCE-2023 to JPSAACCE-2023.

All the information regarding the name change is available in the official notification below:

Here’s the JPSTAACCE name change brochure.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

Here’s the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.