Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the online application process for the MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in from May 18 to June 1, 2023. The last date to make changes to the application forms is June 6.

The HSTET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2023 — from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. A total of 8720 vacancies have been notified.

Vacancy Details

Hindi: 509 English: 1763 Sanskrit: 508 Urdu: 42 Maths: 1362 Biology: 755 Physics: 777 Chemistry: 781 History: 304 Political Science: 284 Geography: 149 Economics: 287 Sociology: 88 Commerce: 514 Agriculture: 569 Home Science: 28

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.