Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam dates for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2023. As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the detailed examination schedule from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in in due course.

The RAS/RTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by Personality and viva-voce. The Preliminary exam will consist of objective type questions carry a maximum of 200 marks. The exam will be held for a period of three hours.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.