The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Sanitary Inspector Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till August 28.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Sanitary Inspector vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc degree from any university established by law in India and atleast one year Diploma in Hygiene/Sanitation/Sanitary Inspector/Health Sanitary Inspector from any University or Institute recognised by the Center or any State Governement.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to SC/ST category. Rs 22.30 is applicable to PwD. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for Sanitary Inspector posts

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application link against Sanitary Inspector Examination 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Sanitary Inspector posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.