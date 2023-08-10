Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to released the hall tickets for the School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2023 today, August 10. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 24 to 26 in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Detailed information regarding the examination center code will be made available from August 21, 2023.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for School Teachers for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Vacancy Details

Primary schools (Class 1 to 5): 79,943

Secondary schools (Class 9 to 10): 32,916

Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 to 12): 57,602

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Teacher admit card 2023

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on School Teacher admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam. No interview round will be held.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.