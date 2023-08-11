Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the document verification schedule and DV letter of the Combined Sub Engineer exam 2018. Eligible candidates can download their document verification letter from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The DV is scheduled to be conducted from August 22 to September 13. The DV will be held in two shifts—10.00 AM and 1.30 PM except September 13 (Only once at 10.30 AM). A total of 4568 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1477 posts of Junior Engineer, Computer and Foreman.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the DV letter

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer DV letter Key in your login details and submit Check and download the document verification letter

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer DV letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.