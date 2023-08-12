The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for recruitment to CSC Executives (On Contractual Basis) posts today, August 12. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at www.icsi.edu till August 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 31 years as on August 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CSC Executive posts

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on the CSC Executive link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CSC Executive posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.