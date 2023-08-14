Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch) under Advt. No. 14 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from August 18 onwards.

The last date to pay the fee is September 18, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7276 Medical Officers posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: must have MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination to be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.