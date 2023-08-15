Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will today, August 15, close the online application window for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in till 11.59 PM today. The last date for payment of fees is August 17.

Earlier, the application deadline was August 3, 2023.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from August 21 to 23, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Branch Officer: 863

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 335

Block Supply Officer: 252

Labour Enforcement Officer: 182

Planning Assistant: 5

Block Welfare Officer: 195

Regional Officer: 185

Here’s JSSC CGL notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognised University.

Application Fee

The applicants from the Unreserved/EWS/EBC-I/BC-II category will have to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for JSSC JGGLCCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click the link for Applications Now click on the apply link for JGGLCCE-2023 Fill in the step 1 registration form and click proceed Key in the necessary details and submit

Direct link to apply for JSSC JGGLCEE 2023.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.