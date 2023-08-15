Today, August 15, is the last date to complete the online registration for the Sub-Inspector Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) Examination, 2023, under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Eligible candidates must submit their completed applications on the official website ssc.nic.in till 11.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1876 vacancies out of which 109 vacancies are for Male candidates in Delhi Police, 53 vacancies for Female SI candidates in Delhi Police and the remaining 1714 vacancies are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces. The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in October, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 20-25 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent to qualify for the examination.

Application Fee

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempted from paying the fee.

Here’s the official notification for SSC Delhi SI, CAPF exam 2023.

Steps to register for SSC Delhi Police SI,CAPF exam 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Complete the step 1 registration form using your basic details Now login using your registration details Fill out the form for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police or CAPF 2023 Download the submitted form and take a printout

Direct link to register for the SSC SI, CAPF exam 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper-I), qualifying PET/PST Test and a Main examination (Paper-II).