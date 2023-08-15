The Department of School Education, Telangana will conclude the online application process for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023, tomorrow, August 16. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in till August 16.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 2023 in two shifts - Paper I from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and Paper II from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The result is tentatively scheduled to be released on September 27.

Here’s the official TS TET notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

For TS TET Paper I (Classes I to V): Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with atleast 50% marks. However in case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. And pass in 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

For TS TET Paper II (Classes VI to VIII): B.A./B.Sc./B.Com., with atleast 50% marks. In case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. And pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course / Bachelor of Education (B.Ed -Special Education). More details in notification below.

TS TET information bulletin 2023.

Examination Fee

The exam fee prescribed for appearing for a single paper (i.e. only Paper I or only Paper II), or, for Both Papers (i.e. Paper I and Paper II) is Rs 400.

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

Steps to apply for TS TET 2023

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Payment’ Pay the fee and then click on ‘Online Application’ Key in your payment details and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to apply for TS TET 2023.

Direct link to make TS TET 2023 payment.

For latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.