Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) India, has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Engineering Assistant Trainee, Technician ‘C’ and Junior Assistants today, August 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the BEL official website bel-india.in till September 5, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 63 vacancies for Engineering Assistant Trainee, Technician ‘C’ and Junior Assistants.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: A candidate should not be above the age of 28 years, as on September 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

(i)For Engineering Assistant Trainee - Candidates should have completed three years Diploma in Engineering in the relevant discipline/subject from a recognised institution.

(ii)For Technician ‘C’ - Candidates should have completed SSLC+ITI in the relevant trade from a recognised institution and one year apprenticeship training with National Apprenticeship Certificate in the relevant trade or SSLC+3 years National Apprenticeship Certificate Course in relevant Trade.

(iii)For Junior Assistant - Candidates should have completed three years in B.Com / BBM from any recognised university/institution.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, tenure and contract, selection process and more information from the official BEL notification below:

Here’s the official notification by BEL.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bel-india.in On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Careers’ and select Recruitment-Advertisements Click on the notification Recruitment of Non Executives for Bangalore Complex Now click ‘To apply for the post click on the link’ Select post, fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Download and take a printout

Direct link to apply for BEL recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.