The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the written exam of Specialist Cadre Officers post in State Bank of India On Regular and Contractual Basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2023-24/001. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 2023. Candidates can check the examination pattern available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The SBI SO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 217 posts, of which 182 vacancies are for regular positions and 35 vacancies are for contractual positions.

Steps to download SCO admit card 2023

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on SCO post link under Advt. No. CRPD/SCO/2023-24/001 Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SCO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.