Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the application correction process for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2023 today, August 17. Candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till August 26, 2023. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 500.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023.

The RAS/RTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to RAS 2023 forms

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Apply Online link Login to the SSO portal Make changes to the application form Save changes and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by Personality and viva-voce. The Preliminary exam will consist of objective type questions carry a maximum of 200 marks. The exam will be held for a period of three hours.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.