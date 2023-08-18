The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the skill test and document verification schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023. As per the notification, the skill test and DV is scheduled to be conducted on August 27, 2023. The skill test will be held in two shifts — 10.10 AM to 10.40 AM and 11.30 AM to 12.00 Noon. The DV to be conducted after completion of the skill test.

“The Skill Test is mandatory but of QUALIFYING nature for the post of UDC. The candidates will have to secure at least 33% (16.5 marks) In aggregate to qualify the Basic Computer Application Test. The marks secured In the Skill Test will not be counted for preparation of the final merit list,” reads the notification.

The shortlisted candidates will have to bring their admit cards of the Combined Graduate Level Written Examination 2023 without fail. The same admit card shall be treated as the admit card for the skill test. The test will be held at Central Browsing Facility in the Department of Mass Communication and Computer Centre Building, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CGLE skill test/DV schedule 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on CGL 2023 DV/Skill Test schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) for various state government departments on the pay scale of Rs 29,200-92,300 (Level 5).

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test and a skill test.