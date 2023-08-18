Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the screening test held through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 can fill up the form by August 28 upto 6.00 PM at upsconline.nic.in.

The IFoS (Main) Examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023 is approximately 1105.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to fill the UPSC IFS Main DAF I 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.in Go to “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 [DAF I] Click on the login link, enter Roll No and Password to login Proceed with filling the DAF-I and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSC IFS Main DAF I 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.