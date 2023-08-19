Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer Second Spl Drive today, August 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Applicants can make changes to their application forms from August 20 to 22, 2023. The tentative written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 180 MO posts.Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Medical Officer posts 2023



Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under the Recruitment tab Now click on the application link for Medical Officer posts Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.