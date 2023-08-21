Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for technical recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from August 24. The last date to submit applications is September 12 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies of Sub Inspector in the Pay Scale of Level 7 - Rs 28,700 to Rs 91,300.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxation available for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from a recognized University or a Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from a recognized Board or University.

Here’s CGPSC SI recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Applicants from outside the State will have to pay a fee of Rs 400.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written Test, a Physical Standard/Physical Eligibility Test and Document verification process.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.