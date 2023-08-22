The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) Pre-D.El.Ed exam admit card is released. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website panjiyakpredeled.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. There paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions.

Candidates can check general directions of Pre DElEd 2023 available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website panjiyakpredeled.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.