The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the result of the HP Teacher Eligibility Test-June 2023 (HP TET June 2023). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hpbose.org. The final answer keys have also been made available to download.

The exam was conducted from June 18 to July 2 for a total of 37483. Of these, 34708 candidates appeared for the exam and 3976 have been declared qualified.

The exam was held for various subjects including Shastri, TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Punjabi, and Urdu. The HP TET is a qualifying test for teachers in Haryana valid for a lifetime.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HP TET result June 2023

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “TET (June-2023)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HP TET June Result 2023.

Final Answer Key TGT (Non-Med) TET June 2023

Final Answer Key TGT (Punjabi) TET June 2023

Final Answer Key TGT (Urdu) TET June 2023

Final Answer Key TGT (Shastri) TET June 2023

Final Answer Key TGT (L.T) TET June 2023

Final Answer Key TGT (Medical) TET June 2023

Final Answer Key TGT (Arts) TET June 2023

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.