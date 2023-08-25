India Post has opened the online application correction window for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) [Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks]. Eligible candidates can make changes to their form at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till August 26, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30041 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

Other Qualification: Knowledge of computer and cycling. Adequate means of livelihood.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

Steps to make changes to the GDS application form

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in On the homepage, click on Edit Application link under Apply Online Key in your login details and submit Make changes, preview and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GDS correction window 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.