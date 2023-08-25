The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will today, August 25, close the online application deadline for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the test on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in upto 5.00 PM. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 26 to 28.

The AIIMS NORCET 2023 Stage-I Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 17 and Stage-II Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 7 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between18 years to 30 years of age, as on August 25, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or B.Sc. (Post Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University. Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 3000, whereas Rs 2400 is applicable to SC/ST/EWS category candidates. The applicants from PwD category have been exempted from payment of the fee.

Here’s the official AIIMS NORCET-5 notification 2023.

Steps to apply for AIIMS NORCET 5 2023

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Click on “Online Registration for NORCET-5 has been started”

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AIIMS NORCET 5 2023.

About NORCET

The AIIMS NORCET examination is a national level entrance exam conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the recruitment of nursing officers in various AIIMS hospitals across India. On the basis of the merit list, the candidates are shortlisted and subsequently placed in the institutions accordingly. The recruitment is done on a permanent basis for Grade B officers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.