The Institute of Digital Education and Employment Development (IDEED) Rajasthan, will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Content Writer and Office Assistant today, August 28. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 548 vacancies out of which 462 are for the post of Content Writer and 86 vacancies are for the post of Office Assistant at the Institute. The recruitment will be conducted through an application screening and a recruitment exam. The examination will tentatively be held in November, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 - 35 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

(i) For Content Writer - Candidates must have completed 10+2 (Class 12) from a recognised Board or University in any discipline. Candidates must also possess a Diploma in any computer course from a government recognised institution.

(ii) For Office Assistant - Candidates must have completed Graduation in any discipline from a recognised Board or University. Candidates must also possess a Diploma in any computer course from a government recognised institution.

Candidates can check information on pay scale, examination pattern, documentation, application fee, registration process and other details on the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the IDEED vacancies 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the IDEED SUB STAFF RECRUITMENT 2023 (DRC/1/2023) link Go to registration and complete SSO registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.