The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is expected to commence the online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) soon. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in from August 30, 2023. The last date to submit applications is September 30.

According to the notification, the extended period for registration with late fee will be October 13. GATE 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. Admit cards will be available to download from January 3 onwards.

Candidates can check the registration details, eligibility criteria, exam cities, and other details available on the official notification below:

Here’s GATE 2024 information brochure.

Application Fee

The female candidates of SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 900 (per test paper), whereas all other candidates including foreign nationals will have to pay the fee of Rs 1800 (per test paper).

Steps to register for GATE 2024 exam

Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in Once live, click on the application link for GATE 2024 exam Register on the site using your email address Login using the registration details and fill the form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the completed form and take a printout

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.