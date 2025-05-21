The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has declared the Class 12 examination results for 2025 today, May 21. The board exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27. Approximately 3.93 lakh students appeared for the exams. Students can now access their scores online through the official websites orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in .

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the overall pass percentage this year stands at 82.77%.

Steps to check CHSE class 12 result

Visit the official websites: orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in Click on the CHSE Class 12 result link available on the homepage Enter your registration number and DOB Click on submit and your result will appear on the screen Download and save the result for future reference

