Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Sub- Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B), in Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana (Advt No. 2912022). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, from August 28 to 30 by paying the fee of Rs 250 per objection. The exam was conducted on August 27, 2023. HPSC has notified 85 vacancies for Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) in Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana.

“The candidates are advised to login at the above given web address in order to file their objections. The objection portal will be functional from 28.08.2023 to 30.08.2023 (till 11:59 PM). Thereafter, the link will be disabled. Objections filed through any other mode will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download HPSC SDE answer key 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in Go to the SDE answer key 2023 link under Important Links Login using your registration details HPSC Sub divisional Engineer exam answer key will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

