Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the OJS Main Written Examination Advt. No. 19 of 2022-23. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OJS Main written examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 3 to 7, 2023. A total of 1003 applicants have been provisionally qualified to appear for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Civil Judge posts, of these, 18 vacancies are reserved for women.

Steps to download OJS 2022 admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OJS 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to OJS Main 2022 admit card.

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.