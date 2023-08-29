Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the exam date for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can view the exam schedule on the Commission’s official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 683 vacancies. The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted tentatively from October 15, 2023 onwards. The entire examination programme and schedule will be posted on the Commission’s website shortly.

“It is for information of all concerned that, the Commission have decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022, pursuant to Advt No 17 of 2022-23, tentatively on 15.10.2023 (Sunday). The detailed programme of the said examination shall be notified later,” reads the notification by OPSC.

The OPSC OCS 2021 Main exam was conducted in February 2023, the results for the exam was declared on August 1.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Exam (written and Interview).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.