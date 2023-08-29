Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final list of candidates selected for the post of Junior Geophysicist today, August 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Jr Geophysicist exam was conducted on August 1 and 2, 2022 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The RPSC combined recruitment drive was conducted to fill up a total of 53 posts, of which 5 are of Junior Geophysicist, 8 of Junior Hydrogeologist, 4 of Technical Assistant – Chemistry and 36 of Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology. The result for the Jr Geophysicist recruitment process has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

Steps to download the results

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result for Jr Geophysicist in Ground Water Department Recruitment 2022” under Important Links The Jr Geophysicist final merit list will appear on screen Check and download the results

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the final merit list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.