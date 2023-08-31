Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification regarding the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2023 today, August 31. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from September 7 onwards. The last day to submit applications is September 26 (upto 11.59 PM).

This year, CGPSC has notified a total of 15 vacancies for the role of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years and 30 years, as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry from a recognised university or institute.

Here’s the official CGPSC VAS notification 2023.

Application Fee

Applicants from outside the State will have to pay a fee of Rs 400.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a written test, a Physical interview and document verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.