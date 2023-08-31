The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the exam dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty 2023 or NEET SS 2023. The new dates of the exam are expected on the Board’s official website nbe.edu.in shortly.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10. The admit card expected on September 4 and the results were scheduled to be declared by September 30. However, the exam programme is has been rescheduled indefinitely.

According to the notice, the exam is being rescheduled in wake of the 18th G20 Summit scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. Consequently travel restrictions will be placed all over New Delhi from September 8 to 10, 2023. As a result, the NEET-SS 2023, which was scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, across the country, has now been deferred.

Here’s the official notification by the NBEMS.

NEET SS 2023 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2023-24 admission session. The revised schedule for the NEET SS will be hosted on the official website of the Board, so candidates are advised to visit the website frequently.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.