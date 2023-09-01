RSMSSB School Teacher result 2022 declared; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results of the Primary School Teacher (Level-1) Exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts.
Steps to download the Primary Teacher result
- Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘notifications’
- Now click on the download link for Primary Teacher (Level 1) result
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Primary Teacher (Level 1) result 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.