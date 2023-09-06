Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the exam date and programme for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination today, September 6. Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in upon release.

According to the notification by the BPSC, the 69th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) is scheduled to be conducted on September 30 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 379 vacancies in various departments.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

“The 69th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) will be conducted on 30.09.2023 (Saturday) from 12 noon to 2.00 PM at all the district headquarters of the State. The said exam will be Objective Type (MCQ) in nature and will also have negative marking with 1/3 marks deducted per wrong answer”, reads the notification.

Here’s the exam programme by BPSC.

Candidates are advised to visit the Commission’s official websites regularly for any updates regarding change in schedule, issuance of admit cards, initimation of exam city/centre and more information.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Test, Mains Test, and Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.