The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsc.gov.in till September 26 upto 6.00 PM.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from September 27 to October 3, 2023. The Preliminary/Stage-I examination of the Engineering Services Examination will be held on February 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 167 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Obtained a degree in Engineering from a recognised University or passed Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for UPSC ESE 2024

Visit the UPSC’s recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Go to the ‘One Time Registration’ link and create one time profile Login and go to apply link for ESE Prelims 2024 Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC ESE 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.