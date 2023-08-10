The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Forms (DAF) for the Engineering Services Main Written Exam (ESE) 2023 today, August 10. Candidates can fill up the form on the official website upsconline.nic.in till August 19 (upto 6.00 PM).

“In accordance with the Rules of Engineering Services Examination, 2023, all these candidates are required to mandatorily fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission’s Website https://upsconline.nic.in in due course. Important instructions regarding filling up of DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission will also be made available on website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE DAF and submit the same ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc,” reads the official notification.

The UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2023 was conducted on June 25. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 327 vacancies under Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering sections of various departments.

Steps to fill up the ESE DAF 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘DAF for Various exams of of UPSC’ Click on Engineering Services Exam 2023 DAF link Login using your registration details Fill out the DAF form, upload documents and submit Download the form and take a printout



Direct link to fill up the ESE DAF 2023.

Selection procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Engineering Services based on a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.