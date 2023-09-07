Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Manager recruitment exam under ADVT. NO. 06/2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 84 Assistant Manager posts, of which 79 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (Electrical) in APDCL posts and 5 for Assistant Manager (Civil) in APDCL posts. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 10 in a single session in OMR mode.

Steps to download Assistant Manager admit card 2023



Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to the Call Letters/Admit Cards link Click on the APDCL Assistant Manager admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to APSC admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Assistant Manager exam followed by an Interview and a Document Verification process.

