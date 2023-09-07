Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the post of Taxation Assistants. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2024, from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 17, 2023.

The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from February 15 onwards. The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 posts of Taxation Assistant.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Taxation Asst admit card 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit card tab Click on Taxation Assistant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted through a written exam, followed by an interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.