Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has invited online applications from eligible male and female candidates for recruitment to the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till September 22 upto 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 350 posts in the Indian Coast Guard.

Vacancy Details

Navik (General Duty): 260

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30

Yantrik (Mechanical): 25

Yantrik (Electrical): 20

Yantrik (Electronics): 15

Candidates can check the pay scale, eligibility criteria, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

Candidates (SC/ST candidates are exempt) are required to pay a fee of Rs 300 through online mode.

Steps to apply for ICG Navik/ Yantrik posts 2023



Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, go to “Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)” Click on the ICG Navik/ Yantrik 2023 application link Register and log in to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to apply for ICG Navik/ Yantrik posts 2023.

Selection Procedure

The selection of recruits will be based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Written Examination, Physical Fitness Test, Final Medicals at INS Chilka and Document Verification, and satisfactory performance in training at INS Chilka.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.