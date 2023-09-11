Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023. Eligible female candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in from September 26 to October 25. The last date for payment of fees is October 27.

This year the Commission has notified a total of 448 vacancies for Lady Supervisor in the pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 under Pay level 6.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 21 years to 38 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess atleast a Graduation degree in Sociology/Psychology/Home Science from a recognised University or Institute. More details in the information Brochure.

Here’s the JSSC JLSCE 2023 information brochure.

Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Single Main examination, Physical interview and document verification process.

Steps to register for JSSC JLSCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Application Forms’ tab Once live, click on the application link for JLSCE-2023 Register using your email id and login Fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit and download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.