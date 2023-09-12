Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Phase II interview schedule of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023. As per the notification, the Phase II interview will be conducted from September 20 to November 15 in two shifts—9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. A total of 3112 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Phase II interview.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up more than 1200 medical officers posts in different government departments.

Selection Scheme

The UPSC CMS 2023 exam will consist of two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.

