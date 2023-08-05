The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Forms (DAF) for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023. Candidates can fill up the form on the official websites upsconline.nic.in

“All these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online, which will be made available on the Commission’s Website i.e. http://www.upsconline.nic.in in due course. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the online DAF and submit the same online along with uploading the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc.,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on July 16, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up more than 1200 medical officers posts in different government departments.

Steps to fill up the CMSE DAF 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘DAF for Various exams of of UPSC’ Click on CMSE 2023 DAF link Login using your registration details Fill out the DAF form, upload documents and submit Download the form and take a printout



Direct link to fill up the CMSE DAF 2023.

Selection Scheme

The UPSC CMS 2023 exam will consist of two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.

