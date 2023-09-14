Coal India limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Management Trainees in E-2 Grade under Advt No. 03/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website coalindia.in till October 12 (upto 6.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 560 vacancies for Management Trainees based on GATE scores.

Vacancy Details

Mining : 351 vacancies

Civil : 172 vacancies

Geology : 37 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Upper age limit for General and unreserved category candidates is 30 years as on August 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

(i) Mining - Degree in Mining Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks.

(ii) Civil - Degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks.

(iii) Geology - M.Sc. / M.Tech. in Geology or Applied Geology / Geophysics or Applied Geophysics with minimum 60% marks.

Here’s the official notification by Coal India.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs 1180. SC / ST / PwBD / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for Coal India vacancies

Visit official website coalindia.in On the homepage, go to the link Recruitment of Management Trainees on the basis of GATE-2023 Score Click on the link ‘Online Login Portal for filling Application form’ Register and proceed with the application Fill the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Coal India vacancies 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise and category-wise based on GATE-2023 Scores/ Marks and requirement. Final merit list will be prepared after a document verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.