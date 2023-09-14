The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the trade tests of the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police exam 2022 today, September 14. Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website delhipolice.gov.in.

The Delhi Police HC (Ministerial) Trade Tests (Reading and Dictation) will be held from September 19 to October 4. The Delhi Police PET test was held from March 28 to April 11. A total of 16,805 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT).

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police HC admit card 2023:

Visit the official website delhipolice.gov.in Go to recruitment and click on the admit card link In the PDF, open the given link Enter Registration ID/ roll number, date of birth to login The Delhi Police HC admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 835 vacancies, of which 559 vacancies are for Male candidates and 276 for Female candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.