The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the physical tests of the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website delhipolice.gov.in.

The Delhi Police HC (Ministerial) PE&MT will be held from March 28 to April 11. A total of 16,805 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT).

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police HC admit card 2023:

Visit the official website delhipolice.gov.in Go tp recruitment and click on the admit card link In the PDF, open the given link Enter Registration ID/ roll number, date of birth to login The Delhi Police HC admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download SSC Delhi Police HC admit card 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 835 vacancies, of which 559 vacancies are for Male candidates and 276 for Female candidates.