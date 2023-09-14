The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for Class 10th, 12th practical examinations, September 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the practical exams are scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to October 1, 2023. The result of the examination is likely to be released within seven weeks after the last date of the exam.

Direct link to the practical schedule.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th practical exam admit card

Visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Exam and Results—Examination—Practical Hall Ticket (Sep/Oct 2023) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.