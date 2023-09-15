The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the hall ticket for the post of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIII) Preliminary exam. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 29, 30, reports ToI. The result will be declared in October 2023. The Main exam will be conducted in November 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3049 vacancies.

Steps to download PO/MT admit card 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the PO/MT admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

